Local comic book artists to raise money for Van Go at live drawing event

Local and regional comic book artists have banded together with the hope of recreating a French salon in Kansas — for one night only and for a good cause, too.

On April 6 from 7 to 9 p.m., Lawrence’s BOOM Comics will host a version of the classic French TV show “Tac au Tac” at Van Go Inc., 715 New Jersey St. The live drawing event will feature several artists “batting ideas back and forth” on canvases, said Jai Nitz, a Lawrence-based, nationally recognized comic writer who will serve as emcee for the evening.

“It’s kind of like the comic book equivalent of jazz,” Nitz said of “Tac au Tac,” which aired on French TV from 1969 to 1975. “When you get a bunch of jazz players in a room together, you never know what you’re going to get. You could get something magical, or you could get garbage.”

Given the caliber of artists participating in the event, it’s unlikely the outcome will resemble anything close to garbage, though. The roster includes Kansas City-based Buster Moody, BeeJay Hawn, Erica Batton and, notably, Freddie Williams II, who has illustrated DC’s “Robin” and “The Flash” comic books. Kent Williams, a Lawrence-based illustrator, designer and instructor at Van Go, has also signed on.

In its heyday, “Tac au Tac” brought together illustrators, comic artists and cartoonists to create collaborative, improvised works of art in the tradition of “exquisite corpse,” a game popularized by Surrealists in 1920s Europe. The fun starts with one concept or idea, perhaps drawn from a hat, which is then built upon by each artist.

“Instead of having a giant canvas like you might have had at the galleries in France, we’re going to do something a bit more manageable,” said Nitz, who’s also known for co-creating the DC Comics character El Diablo. “It’s really exciting for me as a creative person, but also for them — you get to see everybody’s technique up close. You never get to sit with another hitter and watch their swing except at batting practice.”

Sports analogy aside, there’s no winner in this game, aside from Van Go’s young artists. All proceeds from the event will go toward operating costs at the social service agency, which provides arts-based job training to at-risk teens and young adults in Douglas County.

It’s a cause that’s “near and dear” to Nitz’s heart, he said, so when BOOM manager Todd Soden approached him with the idea of restaging “Tac au Tac” as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, Nitz was quick to jump on board.

“That, to me, makes it worth doing,” Nitz said.



Papa Keno’s and 23rd Street Brewery are also lending their services to the event, donating pizza and a keg of beer for guests to enjoy while watching the “Tac au Tac” action unfold.

Mandy Enfield, operations director at Van Go, said proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward operating costs at Van Go. She’s hoping to raise about $1,000 at the door — admission is $10 — and said organizers will likely auction off the event’s collaborative piece on eBay afterward. Enfield also hopes to make “Tac au Tac” an annual fundraiser for Van Go.

Nitz is keeping his expectations grounded for right now. But he’s also heartened to see such “talented professionals” in the comic book world come together for the cause of arts education. “The fact that all four of them are doing it is just bananas to me,” Nitz said, later adding, “I just hope people show up.”

“We’ll start with a concept or idea. And then somebody will put something on paper,” he said. “That’s really the best part of art and storytelling for me — that magical ‘what if.’”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.