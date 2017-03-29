Today's news

Two sex crimes reported in Lawrence

By Conrad Swanson

March 29, 2017

Advertisement

Lawrence police took two reports of sex crimes on Tuesday.

The first was reported at 7 p.m. Four officers responded to the call, according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs. The second was reported at 11:47 p.m., and two officers responded.

Where the reports were taken remains unclear because the addresses are redacted in the activity logs.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's booking logs appear to correspond with the reported sex crimes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...