Local faith group to hold meeting Thursday to discuss vulnerable populations

A local faith group will hold a public meeting Thursday to discuss issues facing vulnerable populations in the Lawrence area.

Justice Matters is made up of 21 religious congregations, including Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities, according to a press release.

The release states the event is the culmination of years of research among 50-75 religious and community leaders, and will include a “call for action” on the following issues:

• Children experiencing life-altering trauma.

• Lack of mental health crisis services.

• Shortage of affordable housing.

• Growing incarceration at the Douglas County Jail.

• Racial conflict and achievement gaps in public schools.

Tickets are are free but limited due to capacity. Tickets can be reserved online and participants must be on site to pick them up between 6 and 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive.

Justice Matters will hold the event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lied Center.

