Douglas County ranked seventh healthiest county in Kansas in new report

Douglas County has once again been ranked one of the healthiest counties in Kansas, moving up one spot from eighth to seventh in an annual report released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Mirroring last year’s report, Johnson County was again ranked the healthiest. Labette County, which ranked second from the bottom last year, was deemed the least healthy in this year's report. Douglas County has ranked among the state’s top ten counties for health outcomes — the length and quality of life — since the report was first published in 2010, according to the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.

“The picture I get from the numbers is that of a community with many young people who tend to be educated, active, employed and healthy,” said Gianfranco Pezzino, a senior fellow and strategy team leader for the Kansas Health Institute.

Still, he said, “within the county there are pockets of people who have different experiences from those of the average community in the county.” For example, Pezzino said, Douglas County continues to score well in health behaviors, ranking ninth out of the 102 ranked Kansas counties. This includes the percentage of obese adults (24 percent, compared to 31 percent statewide) and smokers (15 percent, compared to 18 percent statewide) as well as the 91 percent of Douglas County residents (compared to 76 percent statewide) who have access to exercise opportunities. Douglas County also continues to report a teen birth rate well below the state average.

The exception here, Pezzino said, is the rate of excessive drinking in Douglas County. Twenty-two percent of the county’s adults reported binge drinking or heavy drinking, compared to 17 percent statewide, according to the report.

“Possibly not unrelated to that is a high rate of sexually transmitted infections,” he said, adding, “We know that in many cases those two — drinking and STIs — go hand in hand.”

The rate of sexually transmitted infections has been on the rise in Douglas County over the last four years. The county’s number of chlamydia cases per 100,000 people rose from 384 in the 2013 report to 543 in this year’s report.

“What I would keep an eye on is income inequality, because that can create an unhealthy situation,” Pezzino said. While Douglas County scored well in other social and economic factors, among them education levels and employment rates, the county also reported a fairly wide gap between its highest and lowest earners. This could partly be attributed to Douglas County’s large student population, Pezzino theorizes, but it’s not an area to be ignored, either, he said.

Housing, as in past years, also hurt Douglas County’s ranking for physical environment. Twenty-one percent of Douglas County residents reported “severe housing problems,” well above the statewide figure of 14 percent. That percentage includes the number of households with at least one of four problems: overcrowding, high housing costs, incomplete plumbing facilities and incomplete kitchen facilities.

“The environment in which we live, the physical environment and the social environment — they heavily affect how healthy a community is," Pezzino said. "... When you have pockets of people or smaller groups of people that are doing much worse than others, that’s not very conducive to the health of the community overall."

Still, Pezzino said Douglas County is a “fairly healthy community” based on the latest report, and Dan Partridge, the director of the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, agrees. Partridge said the statistics, while not offering all the answers, prove that “place does matter” in determining one’s health.

He also said the county is “making efforts” toward improving chronic issues like sexually transmitted diseases, and partly attributes the rate increase over the last several years to a better reporting system that has led to a “more accurate picture of the STI rate, not only here but around the country.”

“Some of the clinical factors, like preventable hospital stays, we do very well in. The areas we do very poorly in are affordable housing, drinking, STIs,” Partridge said. “Those are harder things to solve, but I see that this community is interested in talking about them and working on them, so it gives me hope that we’re going to get better over time.”

