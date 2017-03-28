Incumbent files for another 4 years on Baldwin City school board; plus an update on area elections

Incumbent Gregory Kruger became the first candidate this election cycle to file for a city or school board office in Baldwin City, Eudora or Lecompton when he completed paperwork Friday to seek another four years on the Baldwin City school board.

Kruger was elected four years ago to his first term on the board’s District 1, Position 4 seat. The seat represents the northwest part of the district. Kruger said he was seeking another four years because he still enjoyed being on the board.

“I think the board has done some great things, and I still want to be part of that,” he said.

Among the accomplishments of his first term were the decision to provide iPads to all students at Baldwin High School, the conversion of the old Baldwin Junior High School theater to the wrestling room and the sale of the closed Vinland Elementary School, he said.

Kruger has retired from Kansas State Bank but remains active in the community. He is on the Baldwin City Recreation Commission board and recently stepped down from the board of the Baldwin City Chamber of Commerce, he said.

Kruger and his wife, Cindy, live in Baldwin City.

The filing deadline for this year’s city/school board elections is June 1. Primaries, if needed, will be Aug. 1, and the general election will be Nov. 7.

There will be at least one change on the Baldwin City board in the coming year. At the March 20 school board meeting, Nicole Tiller submitted her resignation from the board, effective following the board's May 15 meeting. She is moving to South Carolina with her family. The board will appoint someone to fill her District 2, Position 5 seat representing the eastern part of the district. The position is on the ballot this year.

The final position on the 2017 ballot is the District 3, Position 6 seat, which Ivan Huntoon currently holds.

No candidates have filed for the two seats expiring on the Baldwin City Council of incumbents Christi Darnell and Kathy Gerstner. The four-year term of Baldwin City Mayor Marilyn Pearse also expires this year.

The terms of Eudora school board incumbents Mike Kelso, Joe Hurla and Eric Votaw expire this year. The Eudora City Commission positions of Jolene Born and Tim Reazin also will be on this year’s ballot. Although he has not yet filed, Reazin, who was selected as Eudora mayor by fellow commissioners, told the Lawrence Journal-World in December that he planned to seek re-election.

Four Lecompton school board positions will be on the 2017 ballot. They are the Position 3 seat of DeAnn Hupe Seib, Position 4 seat of Gene Barrett, Position 5 seat of Tiffany Ball and Position 6 seat of Traci Eddy.

The Lecompton City Council positions expiring in 2017 are those of Tim McNish and Elsie Middleton and that of Mayor Sandra Jacquot.

