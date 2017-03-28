Today's news

Eudora man faces felony charges after allegedly injuring 3 people while driving under the influence

By Conrad Swanson

March 28, 2017

A Eudora man faces felony battery charges after he reportedly injured three people last summer while driving under the influence.

Gregory Donald McTaggart, 47, surrendered himself to the Douglas County Jail on Friday, booking logs indicate. He faces three felony counts of aggravated battery.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with McTaggart's case matches a reported instance of driving under the influence from July 15, 2016. That day one officer responded to mile marker 5 of Kansas Highway 10 at 10:37 a.m. for the reported DUI, the activity logs indicate.

What happened at the scene remains unclear, though the criminal complaint filed against McTaggart in Douglas County District Court indicates that three women suffered "great bodily harm" or "disfigurement."

The jail's online booking logs do not indicate that McTaggart was arrested that day.

McTaggart was released from the jail after posting a $7,000 bond. He does not have a criminal record in Douglas County.

Additional information was not immediately available.

