Sex crime reported in Lawrence

By Conrad Swanson

March 27, 2017

A sex crime was reported to Lawrence police on Friday.

The crime was reported at 12:24 p.m. Friday, according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs. One officer responded to the call.

It is unclear where the report of the sex crime was taken because the address is redacted in the activity logs.

As of Monday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched the reported sex crime.

Additional information was not immediately available.

