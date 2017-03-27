Program on basics of severe weather offered Tuesday at Lawrence Public Library

Douglas County Emergency Management will present the introduction to severe weather program Weather 101 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

The free event will include a presentation from meteorologists from the Topeka National Weather Service on the development of severe thunderstorms, identification of important storm features and safety and preparedness tips. No reservations are required to attend the event that is designed to familiarize those new to the area with severe weather.

All-hazard radios will be sold at the event, with programming available, and attendees can sign up for the county’s free call notification system.

Emergency management will conclude a yearlong Pursuit of Preparedness Campaign with a 2 p.m. Wednesday presentation on emergency preparedness at Eudora Elementary School. To mark the end of the campaign, more than 150 basic emergency kits will be distributed to the school’s students.

