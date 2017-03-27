Today's news

Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of soliciting sex, indecent liberties with a minor

By Conrad Swanson

March 27, 2017

A Lawrence man is accused of soliciting sex from someone he believed to be a minor.

The man, 38, was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of electronic solicitation and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs. The solicitation charge indicates that the man believed the child to be younger than 14.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with the man's arrest matches a sex crime report that officers received on Jan. 25, according to the department's daily activity logs.

The report was taken at 2:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 11th Street, the logs state. Three officers responded.

The Lawrence Police Department's Law Enforcement Center is located at 111 E. 11th St.

The man was arrested Friday by a Lawrence police officer and booked into the Douglas County Jail. He is currently being held there in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.

