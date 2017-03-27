Lawrence High School students earn Academic All-American status for debate, forensics

The National Speech and Debate Association has named nearly a dozen Lawrence High School students as Academic All-Americans.

Those students are Tehreem Chaudhry, Natalie Coté, Quentin “Louis” Farris, Sungho Hwang, Chisato Kimura, Jazmyne McNair, Apramay Mishra, Bridget Smith, Abigail Treff, Emily Walthall and Claire Walther.

Chaudhry and Smith also earned All-American status last year, Jeff Plinsky, debate and forensics teacher at LHS, wrote in an email. Lawrence High has at most produced three All-American students in any single past year, Plinsky wrote, making this year’s number of students an “extraordinary” achievement for the school.

In order to qualify as All-American, a student must have completed at least five semesters in high school, received the NSDA’s degree of superior distinction (at least 750 NSDA points), and met GPA and/or ACT score requirements, in addition to a reference letter from their coach.

