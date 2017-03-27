Eudora City Commission extends Nottingham property predevelopment agreement

— On Monday, the Eudora City Commission extended for another six months a predevelopment agreement with CBC Real Estate Group, which commits the city to working exclusively with the Kansas City, Mo., firm on the development of the Nottingham property.

City Manager Barack Matite said the extension did not represent a lack of progress on the plan to commercially redevelop the old Nottingham Elementary School and adjacent Laws Field. The city bought from the Eudora school district in 2015 for $850,000 with the goal of controlling the redevelopment of the 15-acre site on the city’s Kansas Highway 10 gateway.

“Conversations with CBC have been going well,” Matite said. “We’re hoping to finalize those conversations and bring a final development agreement to you.”

The developer is looking to get commitments from tenants for the site before entering into that final agreement, which will spell out what is contractually required of CBC and the city with the Nottingham property’s development.

In January, the Eudora City Commission approved creation of a tax increment financing district for the property. The TIF district would allow the added property, sales and franchise taxes collected from the site’s redevelopment to be used to finance needed infrastructure improvements at the site. TIFs cannot be used to finance privately owned buildings.

During a work session following the regular meeting, commissioners reviewed designs for planned wayfarer signs to be placed at strategic places in Eudora to point visitors to downtown, parks, ball fields and other important sites in the city.

Commissioners were in agreement the design should incorporate the city’s logo but were unable to settle on a final design. With that, Leslie Herring, assistant to the city manager, was instructed to have three mock-ups made for the commission’s consideration.

There was consensus to place the signs at the sites Herring suggested. Those were at the intersections of 10th and Church streets, 10th and Main streets, 10th Street and Winchester Road, 20th Street and Winchester Road, Church and 28th streets, 10th Street and East 1400 Road, and on Main Street near the public works yard. In addition, the plan is to install two decorative small entry monuments at 10th and Cherry streets and on Main Street near Pella Park.

Herring said she did not have a cost estimate for the signs or entry monuments.

Those would be developed for 2018 capital improvement project funding discussions, Matite said.

