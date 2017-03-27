Armed robbery reported in downtown Lawrence

An armed robbery in downtown Lawrence was reported to police this weekend.

Police received the report at 2:41 a.m. Sunday of a robbery in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs. Two officers responded to the scene.

As of Monday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched the reported robbery.

Additional information was not immediately available.

