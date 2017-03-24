Wichita man charged with fatally shooting son

Wichita (ap) — A father has been charged with fatally shooting his 17-year-old son during an argument in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 41-year-old Glen Farrow is jailed in Sedgwick County on $150,000 bond. He was charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the death Sunday of Michael Farrow. Sedgwick County Chief Public Defender Mark Rudy says an attorney hasn’t met with him yet.

Keri Brooks described her son as “loyal” and said that what happened was “incomprehensible.” She said she heard that the argument was about school and that her son was being moved to an alternative program after arguing with a teacher. Police have offered no specifics about the argument.

Brooks recently moved to Florida, and said Michael and two siblings were planning to move there in May.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.