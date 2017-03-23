Today's news

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts apologizes for mammogram remark

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Chairman Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to the start of the committee's confirmation hearing for Agriculture Secretary-designate Sonny Perdue. The committee's ranking member Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. is at left. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Chairman Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to the start of the committee's confirmation hearing for Agriculture Secretary-designate Sonny Perdue. The committee's ranking member Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. is at left. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By Associated Press

March 23, 2017

Advertisement

Washington — Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is apologizing for his comment about the possibility the GOP health care bill would ease federal requirements on coverage of basic services like mammograms.

In an interview with a reporter for Talking Points Memo on Thursday, Roberts was asked about potential changes in the health care bill. He said: "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms."

He later tweeted an apology: "I deeply regret my comments on a very important topic. Mammograms are essential to women's health & I never intended to indicate otherwise."

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Tracy Rogers 4 hours, 10 minutes ago

Jackass

4

Paul Beyer 3 hours, 37 minutes ago

Nicer description than mine for the Senator from Virginia.

2

Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 29 minutes ago

That is the way it is with these fascist Republicans. Shoot from the hip and then, "omygosh....oops.......Sorry about that!!" Mini-Trump. (Except there is no "sorry" from Trump.)

1

Brandon Devlin 3 hours, 1 minute ago

I'm not exactly sure what part of the Republican agenda includes the strictest regimenting of all business and commerce, and the complete destruction of "aggressive individualism" by way of the complete centralization of government (straight out of Shirer's book for you,) but you go Fred.

0

Phillip Chappuie 4 minutes ago

Pat, old buddy, it is not time to get out of Dodge. It is time to go back to Dodge. Go enjoy your grandchildren. Enjoy the sunshine.

0

Sign in to comment

loading...