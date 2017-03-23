Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts apologizes for mammogram remark

Washington — Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is apologizing for his comment about the possibility the GOP health care bill would ease federal requirements on coverage of basic services like mammograms.
In an interview with a reporter for Talking Points Memo on Thursday, Roberts was asked about potential changes in the health care bill. He said: "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms."
He later tweeted an apology: "I deeply regret my comments on a very important topic. Mammograms are essential to women's health & I never intended to indicate otherwise."
Tracy Rogers 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Jackass
Paul Beyer 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nicer description than mine for the Senator from Virginia.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
That is the way it is with these fascist Republicans. Shoot from the hip and then, "omygosh....oops.......Sorry about that!!" Mini-Trump. (Except there is no "sorry" from Trump.)
Brandon Devlin 3 hours, 1 minute ago
I'm not exactly sure what part of the Republican agenda includes the strictest regimenting of all business and commerce, and the complete destruction of "aggressive individualism" by way of the complete centralization of government (straight out of Shirer's book for you,) but you go Fred.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 27 minutes ago
????????
Phillip Chappuie 4 minutes ago
Pat, old buddy, it is not time to get out of Dodge. It is time to go back to Dodge. Go enjoy your grandchildren. Enjoy the sunshine.
