Firefighters extinguish house fire north of Lawrence Country Club; family displaced but uninjured

One family was displaced but nobody was injured by a two-alarm house fire north of the Lawrence Country Club.

The fire was reported at the split-level home at 133 Providence Road at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Chief Mark Bradford said. Crews arrived on scene eight minutes later to find the house in flames.

The fire likely began on the exterior of the home’s southwest side, Bradford said. The flames quickly moved inward through the living space and attic areas.

Generally speaking, for every minute a fire burns it will grow by about 10 percent, Bradford said.

Police quickly blocked off the north and south entrances to the road while firefighters began hosing off the house on fire, as well as neighboring homes.

The home’s owner did not want to comment for this article but said his family and pets escaped the home unharmed. He hugged them near the fairway of the country club’s sixth hole.

“It’s only wood and drywall,” he told them.

By 2:55 p.m., the flames were under control and had not spread to any neighboring homes, Bradford said. He said both the quick extinguishing time and ability to keep the fire confined to one house were impressive considering the windy and dry conditions, which can help fires spread and grow faster than normal.

“I’m very, very pleased we didn’t have any extensions into the other dwellings,” he said.

The fire required a second alarm, Bradford said, because of the windy conditions. Initially a dozen firefighters arrived on the scene, but once the second alarm was called, another eight or 10 showed up to ensure the flames were under control.

The home was significantly damaged in the fire, Bradford said. Though a cost estimate was not immediately available, the family will not be able to stay in the house for some time.

Crews will work with the family to make sure they have a place to stay, whether that’s with relatives or elsewhere through the American Red Cross, Bradford said.

Considering the ongoing windy conditions, Bradford urged area residents to use caution if they decide to use a grill outside. He also offered a reminder that outside burns are currently banned.

