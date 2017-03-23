Booker T. Jones to play at event in celebration of outgoing KU chancellor

The University of Kansas is throwing a bash to celebrate outgoing chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little, KU has announced.

The event — featuring a concert by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and soul music legend Booker T. Jones — is set for May 4 at the Lied Center.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with barbecue and ice cream served outside. Following the food will be a 7 p.m. concert by Jones, inside.

The reception and concert are free for the KU community, though tickets are required for the concert. Depending on availability, concert tickets will be made available to the public after April 21.

KU students, faculty and staff may obtain up to four concert tickets — for reserved seats — with a valid KU ID. Tickets are available at the Lied Center box office, the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor at KU Medical Center and the Regents Center front desk at the Edwards Campus. Tickets must be obtained in person.

Gray-Little has guided KU “to unprecedented successes” in her eight years at the university, Tim Caboni, KU’s vice chancellor for public affairs, said in a news release from KU.

“This event will be an opportunity to celebrate her achievements and thank her for her leadership — and also for her to thank everyone who has contributed to KU’s accomplishments in recent years,” Caboni said. “We invite the entire KU community to join us for some good food, some incredible live music and a chance to wish Chancellor Gray-Little the best as she begins the next chapter in her life and career.”

Gray-Little announced in September that she plans to step down from the chancellor’s position this summer, though she has not said publicly what she plans to do next.

The search for KU’s next chancellor is underway, with a goal of hiring someone in time to start July 1.

