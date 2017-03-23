Today's news

Kansas Senate advances bill exempting public hospitals from concealed-carry mandate

The University of Kansas Hospital's main entrance in Kansas City, Kan. is pictured July 12, 2011.

By Peter Hancock

March 23, 2017

Topeka — A Senate committee moved swiftly Thursday to advance a bill that would exempt the University of Kansas hospital, along with all other publicly owned health care facilities, from an upcoming mandate to allow concealed weapons in those buildings.

The bill would not exempt public colleges and universities from that mandate, which is scheduled to take effect July 1.

In an unusual move, the Senate Ways and Mean Committee took that action just moments after holding a public hearing on the bill, which was only formally introduced in the Senate on Monday.

After the hearing, Sen. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, invoked a procedure known in the Statehouse as a "gut-and-go." That involved stripping out the contents of a House bill and inserting the contents of the Senate bill.

That means if it passes the Senate, the bill would go back to the House, which could simply vote to concur with the Senate amendment to the House bill.

Two other bills that would scale back provisions of the 2013 concealed-carry law have failed to advance out of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee. But supporters of exempting health care facilities believe there are enough votes in the full House to pass such a measure.

