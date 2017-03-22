Lawrence man faces sexual assault charges as a juvenile

A Lawrence man arrested Tuesday faces sexual assault charges as a juvenile, law enforcement officials say.

The man, 18, surrendered himself to the Douglas County Jail Tuesday morning, according to the jail's online booking logs. He faces charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The booking logs indicate the man's reported victim is between the ages of 18 and 14.

The criminal complaint filed against the man in Douglas County District Court indicates the reported crimes took place in 2016, when he would have been a minor. However, because the case is filed in juvenile court additional information was not immediately available.

The man has a criminal record in Douglas County including battery and violation of protection order convictions, court records show.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 where a date will be set for a criminal trial.

