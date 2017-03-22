Kansas City, Kan., man faces more than a dozen charges after early morning police chase

One man faces more than a dozen criminal charges after leading police on a chase on Wednesday.

Fernandus Jermine Pittman, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm, no insurance, criminal restraint, transporting an open container, fleeing or attempting to elude in the commission of a felony, interference with a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, possession of stolen property and six additional drug charges, the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs show.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with Pittman's arrest match an attempt to elude call in the department's daily activity logs.

The call was reported at 1:57 a.m. near the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue, the logs indicate. A total of nine officers responded to the call.

When asked about the incident Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads wrote in an email the department would provide "a response by the end of the business day" on Thursday.

The booking logs indicate Pittman was arrested at 2:33 a.m. near the intersection of E. 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10, several miles from where the incident originated.

Pittman was booked into the Douglas County Jail where he is currently held in lieu of an $88,850 bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.

