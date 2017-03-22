Everyone’s VIP’ at Social Service League’s annual Prom Dress Giveaway

In a few short days, the Lawrence Public Library auditorium will be transformed into a “Glamour Boutique,” complete with red carpet, velvet ropes, a glittering disco ball and racks upon racks of merchandise.

That’s how Lisa Purdon, general manager at Lawrence’s Social Service League thrift store, envisions Saturday’s Prom Dress Giveaway. The annual event, slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, has provided gently used dresses and formal accessories free of charge to Douglas County teens for 15 years now.

The goal has always been to make prom accessible for low-income students. But Purdon, who says she worked as a vintage clothing dealer in New York City before settling in Lawrence, also wants to use this weekend’s Prom Dress Giveaway as a platform to redefine what it means to help those in need.

After all, she says, prom is expensive no matter how you slice it. Instead, she sees the giveaway as a “wonderful opportunity to see kids feel good about themselves,” without the stigma of social assistance. As in previous years, all Douglas County teens — regardless of economic status — are welcome to attend.

“Body image, loving yourself, a safe space — in this very toxic political environment right now, I think it’s essential that we have spaces where they can simply be and celebrate themselves and celebrate life,” says Purdon, who wants the event to feel like “the prom before the prom” for her shoppers.



https://www.facebook.com/socialserviceleague/photos/a.123962190987176.34867.118475974869131/1352738221442894/?type=3&theater;

“Everyone’s VIP,” she says, at the Social Service League’s “Glamour Boutique.” More than 300 dresses, about as many pieces of jewelry, 75 pairs of shoes and a variety of accessories (among them evening bags) will be available for perusing at the library on Saturday.

Stylists will be on hand throughout the event to help shoppers, Purdon says, and “pooped-out” moms and dads can always take a break in the parents’ lounge. DJs will also keep the crowds entertained spinning vinyl records on turntables, and raffles and door prizes will be offered to guests.

“I want them to feel like, ‘This is an amazing opportunity, this is the best of the best,’” Purdon says of her shoppers. Many of the pieces donated to this year’s Prom Dress Giveaway are brand-name, some with the price tag still attached. While floor-length gowns remain de riguere, Purdon says shoppers will also have a fair amount of separate pieces — sequined formal pants, skirts and tops, mostly — to choose from. In the spirit of inclusivity, sizes range from zero to 22.

One anonymous donor even gifted the Social Service League with four designer dresses, including a vintage Versace. Purdon and her volunteers — there’ll be upwards of 20 working Saturday’s event, she says — plan to auction them off, with proceeds benefitting the Social Service League, of course.

Purdon says it’s been “gratifying and kind of heartwarming” to see the community rally around the giveaway. Donations have arrived at the shop from as far away as Chicago and Los Angeles, she says. Locally, more than a dozen businesses have contributed to the cause, donating coupons and discounts and merchandise. So far, that list includes 715 restaurant, Merchants Pub and Plate, Ladybird Diner, Scotch Dry Cleaners, Dillons, Images Salon & Spa, Z’s Hair Academy, Downtown Lawrence Inc., and several others.

“I really consider this a community event,” Purdon says. “You never know who’s going to pop up and be excited.”

Volunteers will take donations at the event itself, she adds, if anyone else wants to lend a hand. In the meantime, donations can be dropped off at the Social Service League store, 905 Rhode Island St.

Guests need not RSVP — simply bring a student ID to the event, Purdon says, and you’ll receive an outfit (while supplies last, of course). For more information on the Prom Dress Giveaway, visit www.facebook.com/socialserviceleague.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.