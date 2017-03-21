Former police sergeant accuses Lawrence police chief of mishandling investigation into KU ticket scandal

A former police officer implicated in a 2012 ticket scandal told city commissioners Tuesday he has evidence Police Chief Tarik Khatib mishandled the investigation.

Mike Monroe, one of two former police sergeants who lost their jobs after they were implicated in the scandal, used the public comment period during the City Commission meeting to publicly challenge Khatib’s integrity and urge the commission to launch its own investigation.

"Khatib simply did not have the courage to admit that he could have taken action, and used me as a scapegoat to cover up his own failures," Monroe said.

City officials gave no indication that they intend to open an investigation into the matter. Monroe previously filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging he was discriminated against. Monroe lost that lawsuit, and city officials previously have told Monroe they consider the matter to be closed.

But Monroe used Tuesday’s meeting to deliver a document that he says shows Khatib had ample information in 2010 — more than a year before the ticket scandal came to light — to suspect there was a ticket fixing problem in the police department.

The scandal, which came to a public head in 2012, involved allegations of Lawrence police officers dismissing traffic tickets for a Kansas Athletics official in exchange for tickets to KU athletic events. Monroe and Sgt. Matt Sarna ultimately lost their jobs in the aftermath of the scandal.

The document — interview notes written by Khatib — details a May 27, 2010 interview between Khatib, Lawrence Police Captain Stephen Zarnowiec and Sarna. Details of that interview have not previously been reported.

Instead, the city has made statements about how it began its investigation into the ticket scandal after receiving an anonymous complaint in 2011. The most the city has ever said about receiving complaints prior to 2011 was that Khatib briefly mentioned in 2012 that he believed there had been allegations of similar activity prior to the May 2011 anonymous letter. But Khatib said his understanding was that those allegations were examined but there was never enough evidence to take more formal action.

The document presented by Monroe — which he obtained as part of his federal lawsuit — does indicate that Khatib had significant knowledge of Sarna receiving free athletic tickets from Rodney Jones, a KU Athletic official who ultimately would serve prison time for his role in the broader KU ticket scandal. Khatib also had knowledge of Sarna dismissing some traffic tickets for Jones. The document lists Sarna admitting to the ticket dealings with Jones, but Sarna contended the arrangement was never quid pro quo and didn’t violate city policies.

Monroe's document also showed that in the 2010 interview with Khatib, Sarna mentions Monroe's name along with the names of two additional Lawrence police officers who reportedly also received free KU basketball tournament tickets from Jones. The two additional police officers' names are redacted in the document.

Khatib did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story Tuesday evening.

"Khatib alleged publicly that he did not have the knowledge to take any action against Sarna until 2011," Monroe said. "This document clearly shows Khatib had specific knowledge about Sarna's possible misconduct in early 2010 and he took no action even though he was the captain in charge of internal affairs at the time.”

Other records indicate that Khatib had a conversation with then-police Chief Ron Olin about his interview with Sarna. But it is not clear what Khatib told Olin or whether Khatib ever recommended that Olin take any disciplinary action in the matter.

Monroe contended he was unfairly punished for not coming forward with information about Sarna, but Monroe said Khatib should be held accountable for not asking Monroe about Sarna’s activity in 2010.

"Khatib initially disciplined me for not coming forward with information about the possible relationship between Sarna and Jones," Monroe said. "However, this document shows that Khatib was aware I could have provided information in 2010."

Khatib took over as chief in September 2010. The public was not told about the department's involvement in the scandal until February 2012 and the city has only publicly acknowledged the involvement of Monroe and Sarna.

Keeping with their standard practice during public comment periods, city commissioners did not say anything during or after Monroe's statements. After Tuesday’s meeting, several commissioners deferred questions to City Attorney Toni Wheeler. Wheeler declined to comment.

Monroe said making his statements public was not his first choice, but each of the city commissioners have refused to meet with him to discuss the case. Monroe said he feels he needs to take action to clear his name.

City commissioners were urged by one resident to take Monroe’s allegations seriously. Greg Robinson — a former police officer who has run for the City Commission and at times been a critic of the police department — said Monroe was a good man who deserved answers.

"When internal affairs in any police department is in control of the total investigation you have the potential for bias," he said. "For this not to be investigated by an outside agency, I think, would be a dereliction of duty."

