Crews mop up after massive suburban Kansas City fire

A firefighter watches from the scene of an apartment complex fire as firefighters douse fires at nearby homes Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Once one roof caught fire, embers jumped from roof to roof, spreading the blaze, said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A firefighter watches from the scene of an apartment complex fire as firefighters douse fires at nearby homes Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Once one roof caught fire, embers jumped from roof to roof, spreading the blaze, said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Associated Press

March 21, 2017

Overland Park — Firefighters are mopping up after a huge fire spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to more than a dozen homes.

KCTV-TV reports that Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says crews have put out the fire at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development in Overland Park, Kansas. He says the crews will focus Tuesday on investigating each fire and making sure all flames have been extinguished.

Firefighters battled at least 17 house fires after the fire started Monday. Rhodes says eight to ten of those homes were "significantly impacted."

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but all are listed in fair condition. He says everyone has been accounted for and that it is "really fortunate" that there are no significant injuries.

Comments

Clara Westphal 2 hours, 55 minutes ago

It was reported that this was an eight alarm fire and that the Lawrence fire dept. was called in to help.

Ron Holzwarth 2 hours, 17 minutes ago

"The Overland Park Fire Department received mutual aid from its Johnson County, Kansas partners, as well as the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department, the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department, and the Lawrence, Kansas Fire Department."

Clipped from:
http://www.kmbc.com/article/fire-rips-through-overland-park-apartment-complex/9158681

