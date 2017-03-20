Today's news

Weekly Douglas County Commission meeting canceled

By Staff Reports

March 20, 2017

Like much of the rest of the community, the Douglas County Commission will be on spring break this week with the cancellation of its regular Wednesday meeting.

The commission will next meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. Meeting agendas can be viewed online at douglascountyks.org.

