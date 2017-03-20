Two sex crimes reported in Lawrence over the weekend, police say

Two sex crimes were reported in Lawrence over the weekend, Lawrence Police Department activity logs indicate.

The first was reported at 7:13 p.m. Saturday; the second was reported at 5:12 a.m. Monday.

It is unclear where the reports were taken because addresses for both of the incidents are redacted in the activity logs.

As of Monday morning, no arrests in the Douglas County Jail’s online booking logs match any of the reported incidents.

Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said both incidents remain under investigation.

