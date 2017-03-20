Today's news

Glass to be banned downtown if KU makes Elite Eight; violators could face $100 fine

Jayhawk fans flood Massachusetts Street following Kansas' Elite Eight victory over North Carolina, Sunday, March 25, 2012 in downtown Lawrence.

By Rochelle Valverde

March 20, 2017

If the University of Kansas men’s basketball fans are to celebrate downtown this weekend, any merrymaking will have to be done without glass bottles.

Should the team win against Purdue on Thursday, its Elite Eight appearance this weekend would temporarily ban glass bottles and other glass containers on downtown streets and sidewalks. The ban would also be put in place for the weekend of the Final Four.

The temporary ordinance banning glass bottles is put in place annually for safety reasons and enforced with a ticket. If caught with glass, violators face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $100.

Specifically, the ban makes it unlawful to “carry or possess glass bottles or other glass containers” on streets or public right-of-ways downtown, beginning at noon Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday. For the Final Four, the ban would be in place from noon April 1 to 6 a.m. April 4. The Lawrence Police Department typically requests that downtown businesses serve drinks in plastic those weekends.

The next KU men’s basketball game will be at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

