Concrete patching on I-35 to start Monday

The Kansas Department of Transportation on Monday will start patching concrete on a 41-mile section of Interstate 35, according to a news release.

Patching will begin on the northbound lanes, from 1 mile west of the Beto Junction exit northeast through Coffey, Osage and Franklin counties, ending at Wellsville, the release said.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane at the work zones, with a speed limit of 60 mph. Work will be conducted during daylight hours Monday through Friday and, weather permitting, KDOT hopes to have the project completed by late summer.

