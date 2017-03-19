Today's news

Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones Monday

Dairy Queen vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top. (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo: Business Wire. Enlarge photo.

Dairy Queen vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top. (Photo: Business Wire)

By Associated Press

March 19, 2017

Advertisement

Omaha, Neb. — Dairy Queen is offering free ice cream cones on Monday, the first day of spring.

Anyone who wants a treat can stop by participating locations Monday for a free small vanilla soft serve cone.

Dairy Queens will also be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Monday.

Over the past 32 years, Dairy Queen restaurants have raised more than $120 million for the hospitals.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...