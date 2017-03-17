Lawrence City Commission agenda set for March 21 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 03/06/17 and 03/07/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1720 to RD Johnson Excavating Co., LLC in the amount of $226,580.75 for Project No. PW1613, 2016 Sidewalk Gap Program.

b) Approve the sole source purchase of 24 Mobile Data Computers for the Police Department and 26 Mobile Data Computers for the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical Department, for a total amount of $339,879.50, from BMS/Data911.

• Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9335, specifying that yard waste will be collected the same day as residential trash, establishing 6 a.m. as the set out time for trash, recycling, and yard waste, and revising allowable containers for yard waste collection.

• Approve a Special Use Permit, SUP-16-00547, to allow a building addition for Bullwinkle’s, located at 1340 Tennessee Street in the MU (Mixed Use) zoning district. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects on behalf of Sorrentino Investments LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9338, for a Special Use Permit (SUP-16-00547) to allow a building addition for Bullwinkle’s, located at 1340 Tennessee Street (PC Item 4; approved 9-0 on 2/22/17).

• Approve a request to rezone, Z-16-00545, approximately 1.07 acres located at 3215 Ousdahl Road from PCD-Pine Ridge Plaza District to CS (Commercial Strip) District, for a Boat and Mini-Storage facility. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects on behalf of Jayhawk Acquisitions LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9337, to rezone (Z-16-00545) approximately 1.07 acres located at 3215 Ousdahl Road (PC Item 3; approved 9-0 on 2/22/17).

• Approve a License Agreement to permit existing structures to remain under the sidewalk in the W. 11th Street, Massachusetts Street, and the west alley right-of-way associated with the existing building located at 1101 Massachusetts Street. Current property owner of record: Mary J. Moore. Purchaser: 1101 Mass, LLC.

• Approve the installation of two additional downtown bike corrals (20 bike parking spaces) and removal of two associated parking spaces based on recommendations from Transportation Commission and the installation of five inverted U bike racks (10 bike parking spaces) in no parking zones.

• Accept the Bike Share Feasibility Study.

• Approve an amendment to the Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Policy, adding additional items provided to the City Commission for review when considering naming rights for a City of Lawrence parks and recreation asset.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a six month extension on the City’s agreement with the National Development Council to complete economic development analysis and affordable housing consulting services for a retainer amount of $6,150 monthly.

• Approve as “Signs of Community Interest” a request from the Lawrence Metaphysical Fair to place signs at various locations promoting their event to be held Saturday April 29through Sunday April 30, 2017, with the condition that signs be placed on private properties with permission of the property owners.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department Comprehensive Master Plan, providing goals for the next 10 years. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Accept the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department Comprehensive Master Plan, if appropriate.

• Consider authorizing a new consultant-led transit transfer hub location study.

Action: Authorize the initiation of a transit transfer hub location study, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding blighted conditions of the property located at 3724 Stetson Drive, and consider adopting Resolution No. 7194, which requires the occupant of the property to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the occupant fails to abate as ordered.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7194, which requires the occupant of the property to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the occupant fails to abate as ordered, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding blighted conditions of the property located at 1728 Barker Avenue and consider adopting of Resolution No. 7195, which requires the property owner to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the owner fails to abate as ordered.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7195, which requires the occupant of the property to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the occupant fails to abate as ordered, if appropriate.

• Consider awarding Bid No. B1700 for the Solid Waste Facility Phase 2 – 2215 Kresge Road, in the amount of $2,994,853.89 to First Construction, which includes no alternates.

Action: Award bid No. B1700 for the Public Works Solid Waste Facility Phase 2 – 2215 Kresge Road (CIP# PW17SW1), in the amount of $2,994,853.89, which includes no alternatives, to First Construction and authorize additional expenditures in the Solid Waste Non-bonded Construction Fund of $594,854 to fund the project; OR

Delay awarding Bid No. B1700 for the Public Works Solid Waste Facility Phase 2 and consider Solid Waste facility needs as part of the 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Program.

• Consider adopting City Administrative Policy 117, related to sidewalk hazard maintenance and repair requiring the adjacent property owner to make the necessary sidewalk repair to eliminate identified hazards, as set forth in City Code, 16-105.

Action: Adopt City Administrative Policy 117, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

