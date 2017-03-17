Kansas bill would shield public employers from gun liability

A Kansas House committee advanced a bill Friday that would protect public employers from liability should an employee act use a concealed weapon wrongfully or negligently while out of the building for work.

Employers are already protected from liability when an employee is carrying in a public building. The Federal and State Affairs Committee's vote comes nearly two months after Bonner Springs Republican Rep. Willie Dove left a loaded handgun in a Statehouse room .

The bill is one of several introduced this year dealing with the state's controversial concealed carry law, which allows the carrying of concealed guns in public buildings. Starting July 1, that will include public colleges, universities and hospitals. Lawmakers have introduced bills to stop concealed guns from coming to campuses and hospitals, but none have passed committee.

Wichita Republican Rep. John Whitmer said employers shouldn't be held responsible for an employee's personal choice to carry a concealed weapon.

Overland Park Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton didn't support the bill and said a victim would be able to sue for more damages from the employer than the employee.

Majority Leader Don Hineman said the House may debate the gun bills next week, but he hasn't decided.

