CBS’s Bob Schieffer to speak at KU April 20, in lieu of journalism citation winner Charlie Rose

The University of Kansas School of Journalism has announced a new keynote speaker for this year’s William Allen White Day celebration, as William Allen White Foundation National Citation winner Charlie Rose is unable to attend for health reasons.

Journalist and political commentator Bob Schieffer will attend the event in Rose’s place, and Rose will receive the citation in absentia, KU announced Friday. Also attending the event will be “PBS NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff, who will give a tribute to her friend and co-worker, Gwen Ifill, who was awarded the citation last year and died in November.

The William Allen White Day ceremony is set for 3 p.m. April 20 in Woodruff Auditorium at the Kansas Union. The event is open to the public.

Schieffer will participate in a Q&A; interview with journalism school student Jackson Kurtz. The school’s annual scholarships and awards ceremony will immediately follow Woodruff’s tribute.

Schieffer is a highly decorated correspondent and TV host who has worked for CBS News since 1969. In addition to eight Emmy’s, his numerous other awards include the Edward R. Murrow Award given by Murrow's alma mater, Washington State University, being named a living legend by the Library of Congress.

Rose is anchor and executive editor of “Charlie Rose,” the nightly one-hour program that engages in one-on-one conversations and roundtable discussions, and the newly launched “Charlie Rose: The Week,” chronicling the best stories and interviews of the past seven days. He also co-anchors “CBS This Morning” and is a contributing correspondent to “60 Minutes.”

