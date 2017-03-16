Felony charges filed against Lawrence man accused of violating federal mail delivery laws

A Lawrence man is accused of violating federal laws regarding mail delivery while working for the U.S. Postal Service.

On Wednesday, five felony counts of hiding and delaying mail were filed against 24-year-old Davonte Chaney, according to a federal indictment.

The charges stem from five separate incidents spanning from May to June of 2016, according to the indictment, which was filed in United States District Court for the District of Kansas.

As a postal service employee, Chaney "secreted, detained, and delayed mail" that was meant to be delivered to several different addresses on Lawrence's north side, the indictment says.

If he is convicted of the charges, Chaney could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

