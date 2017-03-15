U.S. News & World Report ranks two KU degree programs as tops in the country

Two University of Kansas graduate degree programs are ranked No. 1 in the country among public universities, and another 40 are ranked among the top 50, according to U.S. News and World Report’s latest rankings.

KU’s special education program and the university’s city management and urban policy program both were ranked No. 1 in the 2018 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools ranking. The city management program has received the magazine’s No. 1 ranking continuously since 1998.

Among other highlights from the rankings: KU’s doctoral program jumped seven spots and is now ranked No. 20 among public universities; KU’s environmental/environmental health engineering degree entered the top 50, as did KU’s secondary teacher education program and electrical engineering program.

“Rankings are one way to determine who we are performing relative to our peers, and these U.S. News rankings highlight our successes in graduate programs across our university,” Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little said in a press release. “We celebrate these successes and remain focused on our university’s mission to build healthy communities, educate leaders and make discoveries that change the world.”

Graduate programs at KU ranked in the top 50 among public universities include:

• 1. City Management and Urban Policy

• 1. Special Education

• 3. Public Management Administration

• 4. Occupational Therapy

• 5. Speech-Language Pathology

• 8. School of Education

• 8. Environmental Policy and Management

• 8. Petroleum Engineering

• 9. Physical Therapy

• 10. Public Affairs

• 12. Clinical Child Psychology

• 12. Curriculum and Instruction

• 12. Social Work

• 13. Public Finance & Budgeting

• 14. Nursing — Midwifery

• 14. Nursing — Anesthesia

• 16. Secondary Teacher Education

• 20. Audiology

• 20. History

• 20. Pharmacy

• 21. Clinical Psychology

• 25. Health Care Management

• 27. Aerospace Engineering

• 28. Medicine — Primary Care

• 30. Psychology

• 34. Medicine — Research

• 36. School of Law

• 37. Earth Sciences — Geology

• 37. Fine Arts

• 38. Biological Sciences

• 38. Political Science

• 40. English

• 40. Nursing Practice (Doctor of Nursing Practice)

• 41. Civil Engineering

• 41. Mathematics

• 44. Chemical Engineering

• 44. Chemistry

• 44. Economics

• 44. Electrical Engineering

• 44. Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering

• 45. Nursing (Master’s)

• 47. Part-time MBA

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.