Relay for Life to honor longtime door-to-door fundraiser

Bob Silipigni annually comes through for the Douglas County Relay for Life, but the event’s organizers don’t take him for granted.

“We certainly don’t,” said Stephanie Weiter, regional senior marketing manager of the American Cancer Society, for which Relay for Life raises funds. “First of all, Bob has a heart of gold. He has such a passion for our organization and what we try to do.”

Since 2001, Silipigni has raised $400,000, and he collected $62,000 in 2016 alone, Weiter said. To show appreciation for those efforts, Douglas County Relay for Life will recognize Silipigni at 6 p.m. Thursday at Maceli’s Catering, 1031 New Hampshire St. The ceremony is open to the public.

Silipigni collects the money by seeking donations door-to-door, Weiter said.

“He usually starts in February if the weather is good and will continue until the week before the relay,” she said. “People have come to expect Bob will be around. He says he’s met so many people in the community he would never had a chance to meet without this.”

This year’s Douglas County Relay for Life is scheduled for June 9 at Free State High School.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.