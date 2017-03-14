LHS, West Middle School among top winners at state chess championships

Lawrence was well represented at last weekend’s Kansas Scholastic Chess Association state championships, with Lawrence High School finishing first in the overall K-12 competition and West Middle School taking home second place in the K-8 category.

Lawrence High School also finished first among 6A schools in the championship, which took place Saturday, March 11 at Emporia State University.

Medal winners in the K-12 competition include: Kiana Hajiarbabi of LHS, third place; Isaac Lee of LHS, 13th place; Jose Smokowski of LHS, 22nd place; Diane Camarda of Free State High School, 24th place; Shrivatsa Malladi of Free State, 26th place; John Ely of LHS, 27th place; Liam McKinney of Free State, 33rd place; and Patrik Nolan of Free State, 64th place.

K-8 competitors include: Ryan Duan of Southwest Middle School, fourth place; Rita Joseph of West, fifth place; Logan Camarda of West, 12th place; Samuel Coleman of West, 13th place; Colin Marett of South Middle School, 17th place; Noah Rantilla of West, 21st place; Guthrie Bricker of Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, 33rd place; Ben Shyrock of West, 40th place; Ian Hoopes of LMCMS, 46th place; Ryan Orth of Southwest, 53rd place; and Ike Pawlush of West, 61st place.

K-5 competitors include: Steven Duan of Quail Run Elementary School, 15th place; Marcus Souders of Cordley Elementary School, 18th place; Braedon Soderstrom of Prairie Park Elementary School, 31st place; Albert Agah of Quail Run, 33rd place; Ethan Hart of Quail Run, 34th place; Asher Sikes of New York Elementary School, 37th place; Sam Harden of Cordley, 52nd place; and Isaac King of Cordley, 56th place.

K-3 winners include: Weston Pilgram of Langston Hughes Elementary School, third place; Dwight Souders of Cordley, 11th place; Aadan Chee of Prairie Park, 13th place; Neel Sabarwal of Quail Run, 14th place; Julian Bricker of Cordley, 27th place; Eli Cokelet of Cordley, 30th place; Greg Paasch of Prarie Park, 40th place; Oscar Paden of New York, 54th place; Miles Beaty of New York, 55th place; Lenny Vandermast of Cordley, 56th place; Drew Harrison of Sunset Hill Elementary School, 59th place; Ehan Hu of Quail Run, 60th place; Seimoah Adamson of New York, 64th place; Logan Miescher-Lerner of Cordley, 65th place; Kuel Kuel of Prairie Park, 66th place; Nathan King of Cordley, 68th place; Audrey Tibbs of Quail Run, 76th place; Aser Abourkis of Prairie Park, 80th place; Felix McGowan of Cordley, 82nd place; and Kansey Keogh of New York, 90th place.

Lawrence High School recently won the K-12 overall championship, and finished first among 6A schools, at the Kansas Scholastic Chess Association state competition Saturday, March 11, at Emporia State University. Pictured here from left to right are LHS competitors Kiana Hajiarbabi, Jose Smokowski, Isaac Lee and John Ely.

West Middle School placed second in the K-8 category of the Kansas Scholastic Chess Association's state tournament March 11 at Emporia State University. Pictured here from left to right are: (back row) Noah Rantilla, Samuel Coleman and Logan Camarda, (front row) coach Kyle Camarda, Max Rantilla, Quincy Kastens, Rita Joseph (holding trophy), Ike Pawlush and Susan Mechem.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.