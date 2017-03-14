Today's news

Drawing Attention: Rep. Jenkins and Trumpcare

By Greg Kearney

March 14, 2017

Drawing Attention is a regular feature of the Journal-World that highlights the editorial cartoons of Lawrence resident Greg Kearney.

Kearney served as the editorial cartoonist for the Casper Star-Tribune in Casper, Wyo. for more than two decades before moving to Lawrence. Kearney's cartoons focus on local and state issues.

Like all editorial cartoons, the opinions expressed by Kearney are his, rather than the official editorial position of the Journal-World.

