Douglas County looks to have historic fairgrounds house listed as Lawrence Landmark

Jan Shupert-Arick says a nearly forgotten stone house in the Douglas County Fairgrounds has a lot to teach county residents.

“I’m totally in love with this little stone house,” said Shupert-Arick, program coordinator for the Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council. “There’s a pretty deep story about the county’s agriculture history, the abolition movement and the Oregon Trail all around this little stone house.”

As a first step to getting the house the recognition Shupert-Arick believes it deserves, she is asking the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday to sign an application requesting the city list the home as a Lawrence Landmark.

The little house on a prairie vantage point overlooking the Kansas River Valley to the north and the Wakarusa River Valley to the south was built in 1870 by James and Mary Means. Shupert-Arick said the couple arrived after the city’s Bleeding Kansas days but they had an abolitionist pedigree that would have made them welcome in Lawrence. James Means was the great grandson of John W. Means, who in 1819 moved from South Carolina to the southern Ohio town of Ironton and freed the 24 slaves he brought with him.

James and Mary Means built the home on the Oregon Trail, which was also known as the Old Franklin Road for a pro-slavery town that once stood on the frontier byway, Shupert-Arick said. The house was built of sandstone and not the native limestone of most early Lawrence stone structures, she said. The stone probably was quarried from a sandstone bluff on the Wakarusa River between Lawrence and Eudora, she said.

The couple’s oldest child, Hugh Means, was born at the house in 1871, and would go on to make a name for himself in Lawrence in his 92 years as a attorney, vice president of the Lawrence Journal World, three-term probate judge and district court judge of Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties from 1929 to 1953. According to a memorial the Lawrence Bar Association wrote on his death, which Shupert-Arick included in her application to the city, Hugh Means married Frances Barker, the daughter of a prominent Lawrence attorney in 1902.

Shupert-Arick said Hugh Means maintained a keen interest in agriculture despite his other activities, owning a farm in the Clinton area in addition to the 40-acre plot around the house in which he was born. That farmstead is now the Douglas County Fairgrounds as a result of Hugh Means selling the property in 1951 for $9,000 to the county for that purpose.

The house has long since lost a wood-frame attached summer kitchen and front porch, and its original full basement was filled in, Shupert-Arick said. Most of its windows and doors are filled with masonry and a concrete block addition, which allows for its current use — housing showers and restrooms.

The stone house remains a very useful building, but Shupert-Arick said its history has been overlooked with the alterations. She developed an interest in the history of the house and the Means family during discussion of the coming fairgrounds landscaping, which will follow the recent building program. She proposes that a historical kiosk be placed near the home, some needed repairs be made to the building and a kitchen garden be added near the home.

She’s already stirred some interest in others exploring the house’s historical significance, Shupert-Arick said. Kennedy Elementary School has developed lesson plans to use the building as an outdoor educational experience, she said.

She has been encouraged by the state to make a preliminary application to have the Means house listed on the Kansas Register of Historic Places, Shupert-Arick said. Meanwhile, she’s excited about getting the Lawrence Landmark designation.

“It deserves the recognition,” she said. “This is a great piece of Douglas County history, and right there where more than 100,000 people can see it every year. I think with a bit of work, we can make it a show place.”

