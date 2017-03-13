Local leaders reveal conceptual plans for Delaware tribe’s 90-acre project

Conceptual plans for the Delaware tribe's 90-acre project north of Lawrence call for the production of multiple specialty crops, as well as agricultural research plots and a visitor’s center.

Though early ideas for the property included the possibility of a tribal headquarters, the plan is now for the land to serve almost entirely agricultural uses, including agricultural production, research and education.

“The tribe really wants it to be productive land, so that they can see some revenue from it, but they also want it to be land that the community can enjoy,” Douglas County Commissioner Nancy Thellman said. “They want to be good neighbors to the folks in North Lawrence, and they want to be an asset for the community of Lawrence.”

Thellman was among several local leaders or officials present Monday at a public open house to reveal and gather feedback on the plans for the project. In addition to providing displays of the project’s conceptual master plan, Monday’s meeting allowed members of the public to submit written feedback on the plan.

The Delaware Tribe Agricultural Heritage project will have six site uses: Large-scale specialty crops, a visitor’s center, high-tunnel crop production, agricultural research plots, walking trails, and educational plots, according to the conceptual master plan.

The plan for the vast majority of the land — more than 60 acres — is to grow specialty crops, most likely vegetables such as potatoes, onions, squash or peppers, according Marlin Bates, Douglas County Director for K-State Research and Extension. Agricultural research plots planned for the property will focus on research for Haskell Indian Nations University, the University of Kansas and Kansas State University students.

“What the Delaware have realized is that they have a valuable asset here that could be utilized in a way to help not just their own operation, but the operations of other farmers in Kansas and across the Midwest,” Bates said.

For the past two years, the Tribal Council and local officials, with the help of a paid facilitator, have discussed ideas for the land. A local grant funded the professional planning process for the project. The next step is for the planning firm to refine the development plan for the project, considering feedback collected at Monday's open house and another that will be held next week in Bartlesville, Okla., where the tribe is currently based.

The 90 acres, a longtime sod farm operated by the Pine family before its sale, is located northeast of the Kansas Turnpike’s interchange in North Lawrence. The land was once part of a Delaware tribe reservation that spanned between Lawrence and Leavenworth from 1830 to 1867. The federal government forced the tribe to an Oklahoma reservation following the Civil War.

The term of the planning grant will end in June, and a subsequent public presentation of the plan will be made to the Douglas County Commission and the Delaware Tribal Council, according to Sustainability Director Eileen Horn. The tribal council will likely decide this summer whether to adopt the plan, and any role of the county after that will be determined by the tribe, Horn said.

“It’s their property, so I think at that point we’ll figure out what is the right role of support that local community partners like us can play,” Horn said.

