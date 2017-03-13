Latest Douglas County court filings for March 13, 2017

Marriages

Aliza E. O. Caldwell, 27, Perry, and Nicholas Jacob Bidinger, 32, Perry.

Long Phi Le, 33, Lawrence, and Truc Hoang Le, 27, Lawrence.

Divorces

Romanda Hines, 48, Lawrence, and Daniel Hines III, 50, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Brian Dale Kummer, 1336 Crosswinds Count. No. 4, Lawrence.

Deon Marie Johnson, 1203 2000th Road, Eudora.

Lynnette Kay Cooley, 2201 Harper St., No. C3, Lawrence.

Monica Sue Haverkamp, 1216 W. 21st St., Lawrence.

Stephanie Jo Chamberlain, 2532 Crestline Court, Lawrence.

Roderick Galen Miller and Carly Lynn Miller, 3323 Iowa St., Lot 313, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

March, 30, 2017

Aaron Higgins, 109 Dearborn St., Baldwin. Judgment: $164,772.31.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.