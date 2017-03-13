Eudora City Commission told trash rates headed up, citywide curbside recycling possible

Eudora residents can look forward to an increase in their monthly trash bills in 2018 for the first time in nearly a decade and, perhaps, citywide residential recycling.

At a work session following Monday night's Eudora City Commission meeting, Randy Weldon of Honey Creek Disposal Service made the case for the impending rate increase, noting the company’s operational costs had increased by 19.6 percent since the last rate increase became effective in January 2009. The presentation was made in advance of the July 31 expiration of Honey Creek’s current contract with the city.

Weldon noted Honey Creek has provided service in Eudora for 37 years. It currently charges a base residential customers $12.50 per month, a $1 a monthly bulk pickup for large objects and a $4 curbside recycling option. It also provides free drop-off recycling containers at the old West Elementary School, Eudora Middle School and the city’s Main Street yard, which collect 144 cubic yards of recycled material a week, he said.

The city adds a $1.75 administrative fee to residents’ trash bills, bringing to $15.25 the monthly residential trash bill of those not signed up for the $4 optional curbside recycling.

Weldon provided commissioners four options of how the next contract could be structured, all of which raised the base residential rate to $13.50 a month and kept the $1 a month bulk rate.

The difference in the four options presented was in recycling. Two of the options would end drop-off recycling. One would do so by making curbside recycling mandatory at $4 a month, and another by offering voluntary recycling at a $4.50-per-month rate. Two options would retain drop-off recycling but charge city customers $1.25 a month for the service.

Mayor Tim Reazin and Commissioners Tim Bruce and Troy Squire expressed support for the citywide recycling option with no drop-off sites, which would charge all city customers $19.75 a month for trash collection. They said mandated recycling traditionally overcame early opposition to become popular.

Taking an opposing view was Commissioner Jolene Born, who said she opposed forcing residents to recycle and was concerned about the added cost to seniors on fixed income.

Commissioner Ruth Hughs voiced support for the voluntary recycling, no drop-off option that would charge residents $15.75 a month with a $4.50 curbside recycling option. The city could start a campaign to encourage residents to take the recycling option on its website and through its newsletter, she said.

No decision was made at the work session. City Manager Barack Matite said city staff would continue to negotiate with Honey Creek and an ordinance with the rate increase would be brought back to the City Commission. Residents would have a chance to voice their opinions on the increase at that time, he said. The rate increase would become effective in 2018, he said.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved Derald Price's request for a use permitted upon review to plant and cultivate an orchard of about an acre at 100 E. Fifth St. Price said he planned to make the fruit and nuts from the trees available to Eudora residents, while selling some produce at farmers markets.

• Approved the Eudora Amateur Baseball and Softball Association’s request to have a Fourth of July fireworks stand on the Nottingham property.

