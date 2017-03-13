U.S. attorney in Kansas not among those asked to leave by Trump administration

— The U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas is remaining on the job, at least for now.

A spokesman in the Justice Department's office in Wichita said U.S. Attorney Tom Beall was not among the 46 federal prosecutors that President Donald Trump asked last week to resign.

Beall took over the job in April 2016 after former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom resigned. Grissom had been appointed by President Barack Obama. Beall, however, was not a political appointee.

Beall first joined the office in April 2011 as an assistant U.S. attorney. He was named first assistant U.S. attorney two years later, and then acting U.S. attorney when Grissom resigned last year. The Justice Department later made him the full U.S. attorney.

Before joining the Justice Department, Beall served as chief deputy in the office of Kansas Attorney General Steve Six from March 2008 to January 2011.

A native of Leavenworth, Beall is a 2000 graduate of the Washburn University School of Law. He earned a bachelor's degree from Baker University and a master's degree in public administration from Kansas State University.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.