Datebook: Lawrence Community Orchard Tree Planting Day and more events for March 12

March 12 events

Open House/Tours, 10 a.m.-noon, Bridge Haven, 1701 Research Park Drive.

Lawrence Community Orchard: Tree Planting Day, noon, Burroughs Creek Trail, East 13th and Oregon streets.

Reimagined Pollinators Mural - Design Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

Church Basement Ladies, 2:30 p.m., Theatre Lawrence, 4660 Bauer Farm Drive.

Purim Dinner Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Chabad House, 1203 W. 19th St.

Lenton Taize Service, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1330 Kasold Drive.

O.U.R.S. Dance, 6-9 p.m., Eagle Lodge, 1803 W. Sixth St.

Chanting by Lamplight Series: Lana Maree and Sonic Mystics, 7:15-8:45 p.m., Delaware Street Commons, 1222 Delaware St.

Kansas Virtuosi: Statuesque, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Swarthout Recital Hall, Murphy Hall, 1530 Naismith Drive.

Don’t Miss on Tuesday:

Youth and Race: What is your role? Panel Discussion, 7 p.m., Ecumenical Campus Ministries, 1204 Oread Ave.

