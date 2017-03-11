Public meeting to be held Monday for Delaware tribe’s 90-acre project

A public meeting will be held Monday to discuss the Delaware tribe's 90-acre project north of Lawrence.

In July 2013, the Delaware tribe purchased the land, which had previously belonged to the tribe. The tribe reached out to community leaders about the potential use of the property, and their goal of creating a community asset that benefits both tribal members and Douglas County residents, according to a news release.

For two years, tribal council members met with leaders in Douglas County to create a vision for the property, the release said. They arrived at a shared interest in creating a cultural and agricultural center that will provide educational opportunities, tribal economic benefit, agricultural conservation, and contribute to a healthy tribe and community.

Douglas County, in partnership with the Delaware Tribe, has hired a professional planning firm to help. Public meetings to gather feedback on a plan to implement the project will be held at Delaware tribe headquarters in Bartlesville, Okla., and in Lawrence.

The Lawrence meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Union Pacific Depot, 402 N. Second St.

