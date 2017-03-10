Sheriff’s office won’t release any details about body found in burning car at campground

Authorities have yet to release any details about their investigation into a body found in a burning car Tuesday at a Douglas County campground.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has declined to release further information regarding the death investigation, as it is ongoing, Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said Friday afternoon in an emailed statement. She also said the sheriff’s office would not issue further statements about the investigation through this weekend.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a car fire at Rockhaven Campground, 1046 E. 700 Road. The sheriff’s office has shared only that once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

Dymacek did not answer questions from the Journal-World Friday including whether authorities suspect foul play or whether they have determined the identity of the person found dead.

A Journal-World reporter who visited the scene Wednesday morning observed a charred, black area about the size of a car in the gravel of the parking lot. Within the ashes were spark plugs, melted metal, springs, shattered glass and a single Honda emblem.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative said Rockhaven Park, located near Clinton Lake, is currently closed and does not open until April 1.

