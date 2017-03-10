Lawrence City Commission agenda set for March 14 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 02/21/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Amend the 2017 Capital Improvement Program to include the Lower Naismith Valley Interceptor project, UT1608. Award Bid No. 1716, Project No. UT1608 – Lower Naismith Valley Interceptor Project, to RD Johnson Excavating, in the amount of $524,829.00, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract.

b) Approve the construction of a new restroom at the Youth Sports Complex, CIP Project No. PR1704, to various vendors, in the amount of $99,304.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance 9335, specifying that yard waste will be collected the same day as residential trash, establishing 6 a.m. as the set out time for trash, recycling, and yard waste, and revising allowable containers for yard waste collection.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9332, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on the 100 block of east 8th Street, and the 900 block of New Hampshire Street during the Buskerfest event

b) Ordinance No. 9333, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street during the Art Tougeau event

c) Ordinance No. 9336, prohibiting the possession of glass bottles and other glass containers in the downtown district during specified hours.

• Accept dedication of easements associated with Final Plat, PF-16-00247, Walnut Addition, located at 775 Walnut St. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services LLC, for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, property owner of record.

• Approve as “Signs of Community Interest” a request from the Friends of the Lawrence Public Library to place signs at various locations promoting their book sale events to be held the weeks of March 27, July 10, and October 2 during the 2017 calendar year, with the condition that signs be placed on private properties with permission of the property owners.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a one year lease extension for Municipal Court, located at 1006 New Hampshire, extending the term to April 12, 2018, at an annual base rent of $94,049.00.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Receive update about the development of the Douglas County Food System Plan

• Receive update about the Summer Food Service Program and the Cities Combating Hunger through After School and Summer Meal Programs (CHAMPS) Grant.

• Receive presentation for East Ninth Street typical street design.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session for approximately 30 minutes, for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the City about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship. The justification for the executive session is to keep attorney-client matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 30 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the city about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.