‘Youth and Race’ panel upcoming at ECM

A panel discussion called “Youth and Race: What is my Role?” is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ecumenical Campus Ministries, 1204 Oread Ave.
The discussion is the first of three in conjunction with the ECM’s “Waging Peace: 100 Years of Action” exhibit documenting the 100-year legacy of the American Friends Service Committee.
The “Youth and Race” panel will feature Precious Porras, director of the University of Kansas Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center; Jancita Warrington, director of the Haskell Indian Nations University Cultural Center and Museum; Shannon Kimball, vice president of the Lawrence school board; and Tai Amri Spann-Wilson, a poet, pre-school teacher and youth minister in Lawrence.
Upcoming panels on April 13 and May 4 will explore “Peace and Conflict: Do Guns Give Us Peace?” and “Refugees and Immigration: What Can We Do?”
