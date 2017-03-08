Douglas County commissioners critical of removal of trees on Lecompton Township road

Residents of Lecompton Township were told at Wednesday's Douglas County Commission meeting that the work done on a scenic Kansas River road was completed without a permit and were assured steps would be taken to make the stretch safer.

Nine Lecompton area residents attended the meeting to express concern about work a contractor did for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and Free State Electric on a half-mile stretch of North 2050 Road east of Lecompton. The contractor tore out trees on the north side of the road to make way for electrical poles to serve a new signal box.

Repeating the concerns he expressed in a March 5 Journal World story, Paul Bahnmaier, president of the Lecompton Historical Society, said the “brutal” removal of trees degraded the scenic road. He and other residents also worried that the removal of trees made it difficult to spot the edge of the Lecompton Township road before it drops off to a steep embankment, and that removal of vegetation with no reseeding would lead to the slope’s dangerous erosion.

Douglas County Public Works director Keith Browning said he thought the work exposed already dangerous conditions on the road rather than making it less safe. The section of road was unsuitable for guardrails because it didn’t have enough shoulder to meet state standards or support anchoring posts, he said. What was needed, he said, was the placement of delineating markers along the edge of the road. Meanwhile, cones had been placed to warn motorists of the steep drop, he said.

The county would also look to lower the speed limit from the current 55 mph to something “probably not more than 35 mph,” Browning said.

The county receives multiple permit applications weekly from utilities for right-of-way work and forwards them to townships when appropriate, Browning said. Work on the project shouldn’t have started until Lecompton Township officials signed off on the permit, he said.

Having viewed the site, Commissioners Michelle Derusseau and Nancy Thellman said Lecompton residents were right to be upset. Commissioners asked Browning to report back in coming weeks about the road’s safety improvements and the site’s cleanup and seeding. They also agreed the county needed to review the right-of-way permitting process.

In other business, commissioners received an update on the work of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council from the group’s coordinator, Robert Bieniecki. Among the highlights was information on a pre-arrest diversion program in which released Douglas County Jail inmates with mental illness who missed court dates were notified before warrants were issued for their arrest. Commissioners were told the program prevented the re-arrest of about 10 people so far.

