Storm damage seen in big stretch of central U.S., including Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on severe storms affecting parts of the U.S. (all times local):

6:25 a.m.

Forecasters say a massive, late-winter storm system spawned tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and damaging winds in an area stretching from Oklahoma to Wisconsin.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says it received 32 reports of tornadoes late Monday and early Tuesday in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Powerful winds extended as far south as the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, where a post office and church were damaged, and as far north as Wisconsin, where trees were downed.

Emergency management officials say about 10 to 15 injuries have been reported in Oak Grove, Missouri, about 25 miles east of Kansas City.

The storm system is losing steam as it moves out of the Midwest, but forecasters say parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could see severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

2:25 a.m.

Crews plan to assess the damage Tuesday after the National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri.

Several homes were damaged or destroyed in the Kansas City area Monday night as a line of severe storms moved across the state.

Oak Grove Emergency Management Director Mark Sherwood says a tornado damaged about 20 homes in the town and 10 to 15 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In Smithville, north of Kansas City, Police Chief Jason Lockridge says 20 to 25 homes were damaged. Local media reports also described damage to planes and hangars at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, Kansas.

The website for the utility company Kansas City Power & Light showed about 40,000 customers without power early Tuesday. That's down from more than 100,000 late Monday night.

