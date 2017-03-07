Police seek public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Lawrence bank Monday.

At 3:47 p.m. Lawrence police officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank, 1807 W. 23rd St., for a reported armed robbery, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said that afternoon in a news release.

During the incident a male suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded cash, Rhoads said. He reportedly fled south on foot.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, Rhoads said.

Through much of the rest of the afternoon officers scoured the area with rifles and a police dog, asking area residents and employees if they saw anything.

Tuesday morning the Lawrence Police Department released several photos of the suspect, asking anyone with information to call 785-832-7501.

Can you identify this (alleged) criminal? If you can, call 785-832-7501. He is wanted for the robbery of US Bank yesterday.

In the photos the suspect can be seen with his face covered. He is wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

Police department representatives have not responded to questions seeking additional information about the robbery.

