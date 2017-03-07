Today's news

Police seek public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Lawrence Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a U.S. Bank, 1807 W. 23rd St., Monday, March 6, 2017.

Lawrence Police. Enlarge photo.

By Conrad Swanson

March 7, 2017

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Lawrence bank Monday.

At 3:47 p.m. Lawrence police officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank, 1807 W. 23rd St., for a reported armed robbery, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said that afternoon in a news release.

Police are investigating a bank robbery on the southwest side of Lawrence.

Conrad Swanson

During the incident a male suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded cash, Rhoads said. He reportedly fled south on foot.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, Rhoads said.

Through much of the rest of the afternoon officers scoured the area with rifles and a police dog, asking area residents and employees if they saw anything.

Tuesday morning the Lawrence Police Department released several photos of the suspect, asking anyone with information to call 785-832-7501.

None by Lawrence Police

In the photos the suspect can be seen with his face covered. He is wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

Police department representatives have not responded to questions seeking additional information about the robbery.

