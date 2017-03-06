Woman accused of battering KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. to apply for diversion

The woman accused of punching and shoving University of Kansas basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. will apply for a diversion in her criminal case, her attorney said.

Saleeha Soofi, 19, appeared in Douglas County District Court Monday to be scheduled for a criminal trial. She faces a single misdemeanor charge of battery.

During Monday's hearing Soofi's attorney, Robin Fowler, said he planned to file for a diversion in Soofi's case.

As of Monday afternoon, however, no diversion paperwork had yet been filed in Douglas County District Court.

Judge James McCabria scheduled Soofi to appear in court next at 4 p.m. April 17, but also noted that if the diversion agreement was submitted and accepted by prosecutors she would not have to appear on that day.

Soofi is accused of hitting Bragg, 21, during an argument the two had on Dec. 9, 2016, during a fraternity party in the 1000 block of Emery Road.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in District Court, Soofi shoved Bragg multiple times in the chest, placed her left hand on his neck and pushed him against a wall.

An arrest affidavit is a document filed by police explaining the grounds for an arrest. Allegations in the affidavit must still be proved in court.

Originally Bragg was arrested and charged with battery, but that charge was later dropped after video evidence recovered at the scene appeared to show that he acted in self-defense, according to prosecutors. The Journal-World requested video footage in the case, but that request was denied.

Bragg was suspended from the basketball team for a short time but was reinstated after the criminal charge against him was dropped.

Soofi was charged with battery on Dec. 14. She does not have a criminal history in Douglas County.

