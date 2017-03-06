Police investigating bank robbery on southwest side of Lawrence

Police are investigating a bank robbery on the southwest side of Lawrence.

Lawrence Police Sgt. Myrone Grady said Monday afternoon that U.S. Bank, 1807 W. 23rd St., was robbed.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, Grady said. He directed remaining questions to LPD's media department, who have not yet responded to an inquiry seeking additional information.

Dozens of LPD officers, accompanied by Kansas Highway Patrol officers, scoured the bank's property and adjacent lots around 4 p.m.

Many of the officers were armed with rifles, and at least one K-9 unit was on the scene.

Richard Deprima, manager of Hobby Lobby, 1801 W. 23rd St., said Monday afternoon that investigators had not yet spoken with him about the incident, nor did he hear or see anything when the robbery was taking place.

Austin Brouhard and Austin Carroll, who live several blocks to the south of the bank sat outside on a step and watched investigators go from door to door.

Neither Brouhard nor Carroll saw anything during the incident, nor were they able to offer police much information when they were asked, they said.

Both said the incident made them nervous, however.

"I use that bank," Carroll said.

"Yeah, it makes me nervous because the bank's right there," Brouhard said, pointing. "And our apartment is right there."

"I think I'll have to be more on my toes," Carroll added.

Bank customers repeatedly walked up to the building and were turned around by investigators on the scene who informed them that the business was closed.

Eventually one officer placed police tape around the bank's ATM, discouraging drivers from making their way to the machine.

Detectives on scene took photos of the bank and could be seen dusting the front door for fingerprints.

